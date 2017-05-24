2nd person arrested in connection to Downtown Charleston shooting

By Published: Updated:
Demetrius Jamick Young, 19, of North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston Police arrested a second suspect for the homicide that occurred Thursday, May 11, 2017, at Oswego Street and Maverick Street.

Demetrius Jamick Young, 19, of North Charleston, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Young is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to department spokesman Charles Francis, the shooting at Oswego and Maverick Streets happened at around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

According to an incident report, officers were sent to the area of Moultrie Street in reference to shots fired. Authorities were then sent to the corner of Oswego and Maverick Streets where they found the victim, 28-year-old Derrick Barber, injured, laying on the ground.

We’re told medics transported Barber to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

