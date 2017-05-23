Weather Alert Day: Flooding rain, isolated storms possible

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Tuesday, May 23 is a Weather Alert Day.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says the alert is due to the possibility of flooding rain and isolated severe thunderstorms.

Areas of heavy rain are expected to redevelop across the Lowcountry later today through tonight. Two-to-three inches of rain will be likely over the next 24 hours with some areas possibly receiving higher amounts.

There is an increasing concern of heavy rain during the evening commute and during high tide which is expected to occur around 6:45 p.m. in Charleston Harbor.

Be alert for flooding and possible warnings later today and tonight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later today and this evening. The main threats from thunderstorms will include frequent lightning, very heavy rain, and possible wind damage. Although a widespread outbreak of tornadoes is not expected, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The best chance of severe thunderstorms will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.