Volunteer photographers help families grieve lost infants

She says, “Her heart defect was so bad, that doing surgery was not really an option for us. So we kind of knew that going in that that could be one of our options.”
Rateb says, “Moe is going to be separated from his twin for the rest of his life. And so I never wanted for him not to know that there was two.”
Photographer Laura Stribling says, “These are one-of-a-kind photos that we don’t get a second chance to do, and it’s very important that we can help as many people as possible.”
Stribling says, “I would love to see 10 new volunteers, especially since it is hard and when you do them back to back it can be very draining.”
Rateb says, “Those family photos were important to help remember that we are a family of five, even though we’re missing one. Because every photo from here on out is going to be missing one.”