Storms soak Lowcountry Tuesday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service estimates up to 3 inches of rain fell in Peninsular Charleston late Tuesday.

More than a dozen street closures remained in effect after 10 p.m. due to flooding, according to the Charleston Police Department.

There were reports of strong winds and even a tornado warning for some parts of Charleston and Colleton County.

A women was rescued by a Charleston FD crew with a raft at the intersection of King St. and Huger after heavy rains flooded the roads.

“It’s like this every time it rains,” said Mamie Poole, who says she sees trucks rip through the flooded streets which pushes water into her home.

“Please consider whatever area you in: Rutledge, President St, Huger, Meeting wherever the flood is,” said Poole, “people live in the area please respect them.”

