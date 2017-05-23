‘Stop killing each other,’ 6-year-old says in Facebook video

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCBD) — A six-year-old from St. Louis is asking people to stop the violence.

“People need to stop killing each other because this is just making me feel bad,” the boy said in the video posted by his mother on her Facebook page last week.

By Tuesday morning, views were standing at more than 118,000.

“He was just complaining about being afraid to die,” his mom, Leanndra Cheatham told the the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He listens to everything around him and watches the news and there’s not a lot of good things on there.”

Cheatham told the paper that the death of her cousin killed in a drive-by shooting took a toll on her with Jeffrey seeing how she struggled to deal with the loss.

“I know about all bad stuff,” Jeffrey says in the full video.