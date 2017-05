TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed after a car he was working on fell on him, according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say it happened in the 300 block of Highland Street in Taylors around 1:10 p.m. Monday.

The man has been identified as 73-year-old Jesus Olvera-Castelan.

The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office said the man was working on his car when the jack fell causing the car to fall on him.