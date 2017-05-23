JBC airman dies in single-vehicle accident

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Airman assigned to Joint Base Charleston died in a single-vehicle accident while off-duty at 6:45 a.m. on May 19 near Florence, South Carolina.

According to officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Air Force Airman 1st Class Khalil C. Jones, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was driving northbound on I-95 at mile marker 153 when it departed the roadway and struck a tree causing fatal injuries. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

“Airman Jones was a highly motivated and dedicated Airman,” said Col. Jimmy R. Canlas, 437th Airlift Wing commander. “The 437th Airlift Wing and I will keep his family, friends and coworkers in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Jones was a squadron aviation resource manager assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron since Mar. 27, 2017. Jones performed duties validating aircrew safety requirements and monitoring daily flight mission data for the 14th AS.

A memorial service is scheduled for June 2 on JB Charleston.