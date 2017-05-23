Groundbreaking for new YMCA at Cane Bay now set

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cannon Street YMCA of Greater Charleston announces the groundbreaking for their new state-of-the-art facility in Cane Bay on June 2, 2017.

This highly-anticipated project will feature a 54,000-square-foot sports facility with a 25-meter swimming pool, full basketball court, jogging track, multipurpose spaces and even a library.

The 5,000-square-foot library will be full service and is the first of its kind collaboration between a county library and a YMCA in the United States.

The groundbreaking is set to take place on June 2nd at 11:00 am with local officials and YMCA representatives on hand for the momentous event.

“This new YMCA and public library will serve the community beautifully and draw people from throughout the region,” said Paul Stoney, President and CEO of the Cannon Street YMCA of Greater Charleston “Our collaboration with the Berkeley County Library System has been amazing and has assisted us in developing a comprehensive venue where on a given day, people from across the region could be attending a softball tournament, aquatics education, a tennis tournament and soccer tournament, or just reading a book in the technology center”

Cane Bay developer Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development and partners gave 68 acres to the YMCA of Greater Charleston for the project. “It’s the largest gift of land ever donated to a non-camp YMCA in the United States”, said local YMCA officials.

“This state-of-the-art facility will create unmatched recreation and educational opportunities in Berkeley County,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. “This is a great addition to an already wonderful community and will further enhance the quality of life for residents of all ages.”

“The Berkeley County Library System seeks to maximize opportunities to enrich the lives of Berkeley County residents. The Cane Bay library, a collaboration with the YMCA of Greater Charleston, is such an endeavor. A library is vital for a literate, informed, and engaged community”, said Library Director, Gene Brunson. “We are excited to build a library in Cane Bay and for the opportunity to provide dynamic and exceptional library service for this growing area of the county.”

The first phase includes the state of the art building, the therapeutic aquatic center, gym with basketball courts, two soccer fields and two baseball/softball fields. The second phase, which does not yet have a final price tag, includes the remaining fields and tennis courts.

The facility will be built in the heart of the Cane Bay community off U.S. Highway 176 in Berkeley County. Expected opening will be summer of 2018.

The YMCA secured $17.1 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program with CresCom Bank providing the interim financing, and Farmers & Merchants Bank providing an additional guaranteed loan of $2 million. The YMCA will also hold a capital campaign to raise $3 million to $4 million more.

The YMCA of Charleston is focused on improving the lives of all in the Greater Charleston area by connecting individuals, families and communities with opportunities based on Christian values that strengthen spirit, mind, and body. STEM Programming (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) will be incorporated in the children’s aftercare curriculum. This initiative seeks to build the analytical and problem-solving skills of our youth to prepare them for success in life.

The Cannon Street YMCA is governed by a board of directors and its core mission emphasizes Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility for all members of the community.

For more information, contact Paul Stoney, President/CEO of Cannon Street YMCA of Greater Charleston or visit YMCAGC.org.