Fire in Awendaw now extinguished; minor damage reported

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) — A reported fire at the SeWee Outpost is now out, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District.

Crews with the Awendaw and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments and Charleston County EMS responded to the SeWee Outpost on Tuesday, May 23 at 7:28 a.m.

Officials say when they arrived, they found a small fire inside the ceiling of the men’s restroom. It was later determined that a small electrical fire started in the restroom.

The blaze was contained to that area.

A good detection system caught the fire even before employees noticed anything, according to Fire Chief Brian Mayo.

The store will be closed for about another hour but customers are still able to purchase gas.

