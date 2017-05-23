Colleton County shooting suspects arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested the person who they say is responsible for a shooting in Walterboro.

Marcus Ray Goins was wanted on warrants for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Goods (Possession of a Stolen Vehicle). He was arrested on Monday, May 22 in Cottageville.

Authorities say he and Christopher Rayshawn Brown were wanted in connection with a shooting that took place at the Orange Store in Walterboro on Friday, May 12.

Goins was also a person of interest in a shooting on May 13 in Cottageville. We’re told the highway patrol tried to stop his vehicle Sunday and a chase took place. It ended when Goins jumped into the Edisto River and swam to Dorchester County.

On May 22, Christopher Rayshawn Brown, the other suspect wanted in reference to the same shooting in Walterboro, turned himself into authorities at Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown faces charges of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.