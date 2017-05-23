Carjacking leads to collision in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man involved in a carjacking and collision in North Charleston is in police custody.

Authorities say on Tuesday, May 23, a woman reported being carjacked while in front of Appian Way Apartments. According to an incident report, a silver car pulled behind the victim and a man, concealing his face with a bandana, showed her a gun and said: “I need that.” He took the victim’s purse and vehicle.

The victim then ran into her apartment and then eventually walked to the Sunoco at the corner of Ashley Phosphate and Patriot to call 911.

While authorities were responding to the robbery, the victim’s car was involved in a collision at Cross County and Associate.

A Jaguar X was severely damaged. The suspect in the stolen car was nowhere to be found.

A passerby notified authorities of two people limping on Cross County Road. After running, Brandon Rashawn Salters, 19, of North Charleston was stopped by a K9 officer.

Medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment.