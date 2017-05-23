Authorities clear scene of reported bomb threat at West Ashley Goodwill

By Published: Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities responded to a reported bomb threat in West Ashley, Tuesday morning.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the Goodwill on Shelby Court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

We’re told management has evacuated the building.  First responders are currently on scene.

Authorities searched the building and nothing out of the ordinary was found.

