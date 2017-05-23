Authorities clear scene of reported bomb threat at West Ashley Goodwill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities responded to a reported bomb threat in West Ashley, Tuesday morning.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the Goodwill on Shelby Court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

We’re told management has evacuated the building. First responders are currently on scene.

Authorities searched the building and nothing out of the ordinary was found.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.