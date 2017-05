Actor Roger Moore, famous for his portrayal of James Bond, has passed away at 89.

Moore’s family issued a statement Tuesday on Twitter, saying Moore passed away following a brief battle with cancer.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017