2 injured following shooting in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where children may have been the intended target.

Authorities the incident happened on Gator Drive at about 4:50 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

The victim’s attorney, Mark Peper says, a 57-year-old woman was shot in the chest and a 48-year old man in the upper back as he tried to shield his family from more gunfire.

Medics transported the pair to a local hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery, according to Peper.

Peper says a neighbor complained about noisy kids in the street and opened fire. He says they believe the intended target was their 8-year-old grandson and 1-year-old granddaughter.

We’re told authorities have a suspect in custody.

