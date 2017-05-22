Two victims shot following altercation in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) -The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is currently responding to a shooting in Goose Creek.

According to authorities the incident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday. The incident took place on Gator Drive off of Redbank Road in the Goose Creek area of Berkeley County.

Two people have been shot by a suspect following an altercation. The victims have been transported to Trident Main for treatment.

Authorities have a suspect in custody while they continue to investigate the situation.

