Tips for a safe summer

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) — Memorial Day is just around the corner. Considered by many to be the kick-off to summer, this weekend will see thousands flocking to beaches, pools and parks.

The longer and hotter days bring lots of outdoors time, and the various dangers that come along with it.

Here are some tips to enjoy the season while protecting your family and yourself.

1.Protect your self from skin cancer.

Current estimates show that 1 in 5 people will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime. While it can be caused by genetics, most skin cancers develop from extended amounts of sun exposure.

Basal and squamous cell carcinomas are brought on by long periods of time in the sun, sometimes years of repeated exposure. The more dangerous form, called melanoma, is typically caused by intermittent periods of direct sunlight. 1 to 2 serious burns before the age of 18 doubles the risk.

Dr. Todd Schlesinger, MD,FAAD, of The Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston says they never recommend staying inside at all times, but says they encourage people to take the disease seriously, and take every precaution.

He says there are also many myths about skin cancer and prevention. Many of those myths are listed on their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/dermandlaser/

Part 2 of this series focuses on prevention, sunscreen and skin checks. It airs 5/23/17 on News 2 Today.