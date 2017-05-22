Teen drowns in eastern South Carolina river

By Published:

CANADYS, S.C. (AP) – Officials have identified a teen who drowned in a river at a state park in eastern South Carolina.

The coroner’s office says 16-year-old Marcus Capers of Walterboro was seen going under the surface in the Edisto River at Colleton County State Park near Canadys late Sunday morning.

Coroner Richard Harvey said an autopsy is planned at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital in Charleston to determine the cause of death. Harvey says it appears the teen drowned.

Sheriff’s Lt. Tyger Benton said the teen had been in the water about an hour when the body was recovered.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s