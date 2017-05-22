President Trump arrives in Israel

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP/NBC) – President Donald Trump’s flight from Riyadh to Tel Aviv may make history as the first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The president is set to land at Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday for a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Israeli airport officials aren’t aware of any direct flights ever landing in Israel from the kingdom.

In Israel, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump will be testing the waters for jumpstarting the dormant Middle East peace process, though White House officials have tamped down prospects for a breakthrough on the trip.

Trump’s trip will also take him to the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily.