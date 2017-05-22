President Trump arrives in Israel

By Published:

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP/NBC) – President Donald Trump’s flight from Riyadh to Tel Aviv may make history as the first direct flight between Saudi Arabia and Israel. The president is set to land at Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday for a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Israeli airport officials aren’t aware of any direct flights ever landing in Israel from the kingdom.

In Israel, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump will be testing the waters for jumpstarting the dormant Middle East peace process, though White House officials have tamped down prospects for a breakthrough on the trip.

Trump’s trip will also take him to the Vatican, Brussels and Sicily.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s