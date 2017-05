(WCBD) — On May 22, the United States will honor commercial sailors.

National Maritime Day has been honored on that date since 1933.

In his proclamation released Sunday, May 21, President Donald Trump said the US is destined to be a maritime nation.

According to the president, the maritime industry helped export more than $475 billion worth of goods in 2016.

May 22 was chosen to commemorate the first transatlantic crossing by a steamship in 1819.