Monday’s Most Wanted: Spivey Levine, wanted for $86,000 back child support

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who owes well over $80,000 in back child support.

Sheriff Duane Lewis tells News 2, “We’re looking for Spivey Levine.”

Levine is one of about a dozen fathers the sheriff’s office says owes big money for their kids. “He was last seen in the Jamestown area of Berkeley County.”

Spivey has multiple cases against him. “We have four bench warrant for him. He owes over $86,000 in back child support.”

Sheriff Lewis says this hurts the suspect’s own children. “When you think about it a minute, when you think about the children and that amount of money never reaching them, so we want to get Mr. Levine off the streets and we want the public’s help.”

The sheriff says mothers don’t need to handle the cost of raising their kids alone. “And that’s why we are going after these deadbeats that are out there who refuse to pay to take care of their responsibility.”

If you know where Levine is, please call the sheriff’s office or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

