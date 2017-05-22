Man believes handgun went missing during Hurricane Matthew

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has reported a missing handgun, saying it was taken during last year’s Hurricane Matthew.

The Island Packet reports a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says the Hilton Head Island resident noticed the handgun missing after briefly returning home in late October. He assumed his parents had taken it for safety reasons during the storm.

The report says the unnamed man was living away from the island as a student, and realized his parents did not have the gun when he returned home for summer. According to the report, the man wanted to report the firearm as stolen as he was still unable to locate it.