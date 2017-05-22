DNA testing matches foot found at marina to body found in marsh

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the human foot that was found on May 1, 2017 at the Charleston City Marina and the human remains that were found in the marsh behind The Citadel on May 10, 2017, are remains of the same individual.

According to the coroner’s office reports that individual has been identified as Everett Middleton, Jr., 20 years of age, who was reported missing December 23, 2016.

The identification was made through DNA testing in which specimens from both the foot and the other remains were compared to an existing DNA profile for the decedent.

At this time the “Cause” and “Manner” of death remain “Undetermined” pending further investigation.