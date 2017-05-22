Charleston Police need help finding information about early morning home invasion

CHARLESTON, SC (PRESS RELEASE) — Charleston Police are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred between 2:30 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. May 22, 2017 at a Chadwick Drive residence.

According to the victim, she was awakened by a black male who had entered her residence. During the incident, the victim was sexually assaulted. After the assault, the suspect left the residence in an unknown direction.

Since the incident was reported, detectives and crime scene technicians have been processing the crime scene, canvassing the neighborhood for evidence, and conducting proactive patrols throughout the area. These activities will continue as the investigation progresses.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in solving this crime. If any community members or citizens were in the area prior to the incident, or between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. or after the incident occurred and saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, or may have surveillance video of the area around Chadwick Drive, please immediately call 843 743 7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.