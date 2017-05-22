Black student’s stabbing investigated as possible hate crime

By Published:
This photo released by the University of Maryland Police Department shows Sean Urbanski. Urbanski was charged Sunday, May 21, 2017, with fatally stabbing a visiting student on campus in what police have described as an unprovoked attack that rattled the school over graduation weekend. Urbanski of Severna Park, M.D., faces charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack that took place early Saturday, May, 20, 2017, police said. (University of Maryland Police Department via AP)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Officials say the fatal stabbing of a black student visiting the University of Maryland is being investigated by the FBI as a possible hate crime.

Police say Bowie State student Richard Collins III was attacked early Saturday by 22-year-old Sean Christopher Urbanski, who has been charged with first- and second-degree murder along with first-degree assault.

University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said Sunday that he asked the FBI to assist in the investigation after learning that Urbanski belonged to a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” where members post disparaging material about African-Americans and others.

Mitchell says the 23-year-old Collins was visiting friends at the College Park campus when he was stabbed. He was to graduate on Tuesday.

No attorney was listed for Urbanski on online court records.

