BCSD announces summer feeding program to start next month

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School District’s Summer Feeding Program, which serves free hot meals to children 18 years of age and younger, will be offered from Monday, June 5 through Friday, August 4.

“In Berkeley County School District, we believe that no child should be hungry,” said Director of Child Nutrition Services Linda Fairchild. “We want our students to receive wholesome and nutritious meals year around and the Summer Feeding Program allows us to offer that option. Hunger should never stand between our students and proper development, and we are passionate about fulfilling our students’ nutritional needs.”

Six schools throughout the district will provide hot breakfasts and lunches. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. The six schools are below.

St. Stephen Elementary School (1053 Russellville Rd., St. Stephen, SC 29479)

Berkeley Middle School (320 North Live Oak Dr., Moncks Corner, SC 29461)

Goose Creek Primary School (200 Foster Creek Rd., Goose Creek, SC 29445)

H.E. Bonner Elementary School (171 Macedonia Foxes Cir., Moncks Corner, SC 29461)

Goose Creek High School (1137 Redbank Rd., Goose Creek, SC 29445)

Devon Forest Elementary School (1127 Dorothy St., Goose Creek, SC 29445)

There are approximately 35 other sites throughout the county that will provide lunch to children. To locate a community site or a church site near you, or for serving times, please call 1-866-348-3479 for English and 1-877-842-6273 for Spanish.