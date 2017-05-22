Accident on Johns Island forces road closure

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) —  Emergency personnel are responding to a reported accident with entrapment on Johns Island.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, Charleston City Police & Fire Departments, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, and Charleston County EMS responded to Plow Ground Road, in the area of Sea Island Estates, just before 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22.

