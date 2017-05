Just before 11PM on Saturday May 20, Awendaw-McClellanville Fire crews responded to Highway 17 and Ion Swamp Road where two teens were injured in a roll over vehicle accident. Both teens had minor injuries and they were transported to the hospital. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this accident. According to fire officials, this is the second off road incident involving teenagers in the district during the past two shifts. These wrecks have resulted in five injuries.

