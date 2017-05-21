One killed in Berkeley County Morning crash

Berkeley County, SC (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash on Sunday in Berkeley County.

According to Highway Patrol, that crash happened around 4:00 a.m. on Halfway Creek Road.

Officials say there was only one vehicle involved in the crash, and the driver was the only occupant.

Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened after the driver ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The Berkeley County Coroner has released 22-year-old Courtney Leann Adams of Mt. Pleasant died at the scene.