“Mini Manners” is a creative way to teach etiquette to kids

Mini Manners is a series of courses for children which teaches them important everyday etiquette. In the class, they will learn a variety of skills including table manners, writing thank you notes, and positive friendships. All lessons are done through art and theater. Mini Manners offers lessons at the West Ashley and Mt. Pleasant Michaels craft stores, at also at their studio on Ashley River Road. Their next class is at the Mt Pleasant Michaels for kids 4-7 on May 27 from 1-2:30 PM. The class is $23 and you can register by emailing mini.manners@yahoo.com. For more information, check out the video above and visit the Mini Manners Facebook page.

