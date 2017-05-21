Equipment stolen from adaptive water-sports nonprofit

Limbs Without Limits is a local nonprofit which aims to empower people with mobility impairment. It was started by Jeff Nolan, whose leg had to be amputated after a work-related accident. Limbs Without Limits urges people to get active with sports like wake boarding, yoga, and martial arts. They are gearing up for an adaptive water sports clinic, but recently found about $3,500 worth of equipment and life jackets was stolen from their storage unit. The life jackets were all the youth-sized, which are vital in making sure all kids who are excited for the upcoming clinic can get out on the water.

The next adaptive water sports clinic will be on Saturday, June 3 from 9AM- 2PM at Trophy Lakes (3050 Marlin Rd, Johns Island). To get involved, or donate to help recoup the cost of the stolen gear, click here.