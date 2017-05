A body found in Colleton County on Wednesday, May 17th has been identified as 19-year-old Prince Polite of John’s Island. A logging crew initially found the body lying near a metal gate in a wooded area on Wiggins Rd. near Green Pond, SC. Sheriff’s deputies believe the body was placed at that location, and they believe the original crime scene is somewhere else. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is continuing the investigation.

