5k race in honor of Mount Pleasant teen killed in hit-and-run

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.–(WCBD) Loved ones gathered on Saturday to celebrate the life of Gracie Benjamin.

Susan Higgins organized the first annual Gracie Hope 5k in hopes of encouraging safe driving.

The 17-year-old Wando High School student was killed in a car accident in December. Police say she was killed by an aggressive driver. 32-year-old Jonathan Spicher of Summerville is charged with reckless homicide in the crash.

Authorities say Spicher was speeding on Interstate 526, drove up behind Gracie and began flashing his lights and honking. When Gracie tried to move out of the way, Spicher switched lanes at the same time, hitting Gracie’s SUV and causing it to flip several times.

Gracie’s Hope 5K is hoping to raise awareness about reckless driving in Gracie’s memory.

The event raised more than $7,000. The money will be donated to several organizations.