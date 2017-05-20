Two police officers injured in early morning wreck

Two Mt. Pleasant police officers and one other person were rushed to the hospital this morning after a police vehicle was pushed into them. It happened on Highway 17 near Shelmore Blvd. Officers at the scene tell News 2 it started with two officers pulling over a car for a suspected DUI. One officer was in a Mt. Pleasant police cruiser, the other was in the black Target Zero SUV. They pulled over the silver sedan, and had their lights on. They asked the suspect to get out of the car to talk to them at the front of the police SUV. During that time, a silver SUV slammed into the back of the police cruiser, pushing it into the police SUV, and into the three people standing in front of it. The two officers and the person they pulled over were all brought to the hospital, their conditions unknown at this time. Officers say the driver of the silver SUV was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol for driving under the influence. News 2 will continue to update this story as we get more information throughout the day.

