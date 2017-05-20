Three arrested after high-speed chase through Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Three people were arrested on Wednesday after a high speed police chase.

Police reports say the chase started in North Charleston on Dorchester Rd. Authorities say the car was recklessly changing lanes at speeds of 110 mph. The driver allegedly sped up when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The officer allegedly chased the car off exit 219 A on I-26 E. The driver then reportedly went off the road into a series of parking lots and fields until it reached the King St. exit.

According to the police report, the driver was attempting to pass a truck and make a left turn onto Hagood St. when he slammed into the truck and struck an electric pole.

The driver and passengers of the vehicle reportedly exited the car and hid in a ditch. The officer then released a K9 and drew their gun.

37-year-old Alex Bailey of Hanahan, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights/sirens, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident. He was given a ticket for reckless driving. He also had a warrant from Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was reported stolen in Illinois.

34-year-old Candace Quattlebaum was charged with possession of cocaine.

Courtney Kinner, 33, of Hanahan, was charged with possession of stolen vehicle and transporting liquor with a broken seal.