Suspect leads police on chase after bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– 20-year-old Jarret Jones was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo Bank on Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Police say they responded to the scene and were notified about a possible vehicle description. Reports say an officer noticed the car driving erratically on Sam Rittenberg Blvd. towards the Crossgrove Bridge.

Authorities say the car accelerated once the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver allegedly illegally passed several vehicles before crashing into a gas line marker and private fence.

The driver then allegedly exited the car and attempted to flee. According to police reports the officer then took out his firearm and ordered Jones to get on the ground to which he complied.

He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of cocaine base, simple possession of marijuana and failure to stop for blue lights/siren.