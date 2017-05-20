Man dies following shooting in North Charleston, Suspect arrested

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.

According to the police department’s Public Information Officer, Spencer Pryor, the shooting happened Friday morning around 11:30.

As officers were responding to the shooting which happened on Leslie and Nelson Streets, they were notified that a victim had arrived at Roper Northwoods Emergency Room with gunshot wounds.

According to the Pryor, the victim was taken to Trident Medical Center where he later died.

The suspect, Jobany Colon was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the violent commission of a crime.

Colon will go before a judge for a bond hearing Saturday morning.