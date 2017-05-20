Hearing for Todd Kohlhepp tentatively scheduled for next week, says source

Woodruff, SC (WSPA) – A hearing in regards to the criminal case for Todd Kohlhepp is scheduled for next week, according to a source close to the case.

That source told WSPA a hearing is scheduled for the morning of Friday May 26th, in which family members of the alleged victims of Kohlhepp are asked to attend.

The details surrounding the hearing have not been released.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is not commenting on the tentative hearing at this time.

Kohlhepp is currently facing 7 murder charges.

He is accused of killing Charlie Carver, and Meagan and Johnny Coxie and burying them on his property in Woodruff.Kala Brown was also found alive, chained in a storage container on that property.

Investigators say Kohlhepp admitted to killing four people in the Superbike Motorsports Shop in 2003.

Kohlhepp has been indicted on all charges.