Hanahan Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

By Published:

HANAHAN, SC (WCBD)-  The Hanahan Police Department are  asking for help to locate a missing teenage girl from Hanahan.

15-year-old Autumn Sky Meyers was last seen or heard from on Friday at 3:30pm at Hanahan High school when she called her social worker from the school, asking to be removed from her foster home.

Meyers has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, mental depression and other ailments.

Meyers was last seen wearing back frame prescription glasses ,all black clothing and a black backpack. She also has red hair, blue eyes and is 5’5″.

. If located please contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711

 

