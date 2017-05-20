Get On the Bus event is geared toward first time home buyers

Get On the Bus is a free event Saturday, May 20 for any future home buyers in the Tri-County area. Attendees will be able to speak to realtors and lenders about how the home buying process works, your specific needs, and how to build and maintain your credit score. After the information session, the group will split into two parts to tour homes in the $200,000 range. One group will go to Summerville and North Charleston, the other group to Moncks Corner and Goose Creek. The information session starts at 8:15 AM at Mt. Moriah Church (7396 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston). The group will “get on the bus” at 11 AM. If you can’t make it out to the event right at 8:15 AM, event organizers say that’s okay. You can come by anytime before 11 AM to get some of the information and then participate in the home tours.

Advertisement