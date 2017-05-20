16-year-old killed in Highway 41 three car collision

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Authorities say 16-year-old Faith Dutton died as a result of injuries sustained in car accident on Highway 41 in Mt. Pleasant.

The coroner says Dutton died at the Medical University of South Carolina Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Mount Pleasant Police, Mount Pleasant Fire, and Mount Pleasant EMS responded to the accident on Highway 41 just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses say three cars were involved and one car flipped over.

The incident remains under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police.