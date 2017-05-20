16-year-old killed in Highway 41 three car collision

By Published: Updated:

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Authorities say 16-year-old Faith Dutton died as a result of injuries sustained in car accident on Highway 41 in Mt. Pleasant.

The coroner says Dutton died at the Medical University of South Carolina Friday afternoon.

Authorities say Mount Pleasant Police, Mount Pleasant Fire, and Mount Pleasant EMS responded to the accident on Highway 41 just before 5 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses say three cars were involved and one car flipped over.

The incident remains under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s