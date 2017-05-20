13-year-old biking across country is halfway to his fundraising goal

By Published:

We first brought you the story of Scotty Parker in March. This 13-year-old is leaving in about a week and a half to bike across the country to raise money for Water Mission. He says he was first inspired to help in efforts for clean water worldwide when Water Mission spoke at his church when he was 8-years-old. Scotty has started other fundraising initiatives for Water Mission in the past, but this cross-country bike ride is his biggest challenge yet. So far, Scotty has raised about $250,000, but his goal is to raise $500,000 by the time his ride from California to Charleston ends on August 1st. If you would like to help Scotty’s Ride, you can donate by clicking here.

