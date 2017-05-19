South Carolina Supreme Court rules timeshare owners can sue

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that timeshare owners are now able to sue developers for violations of industry regulations.

The Island Packet reports the unanimous decision on Wednesday will allow the estimated 100 lawsuits filed against two Hilton Head Island timeshare companies to go forward.

Lawyers for timeshare companies Bluewater by Spinnaker and Coral Resorts LLC have argued that complaints should be decided by the state Real Estate Commission, not the courts. The state Supreme Court ruled that commission oversight doesn’t preclude buyers’ rights to file civil lawsuits.

Timeshare buyers’ attorneys Joseph DuBois and Zach Naert say that many of the lawsuits that can now move forward have been stalled for more than five years.