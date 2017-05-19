Register now to “Ball Out Against ALS”

The ALS Association of South Carolina has organized an incredible event to raise awareness and get the community moving and involved in the fight against ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

The 2nd Annual Ball Out Against ALS Kickball Tournament will take place on May 20, 2017. It will be held at the Mullet Hall Equestrian Center, located at 2662 Mullet Hall Road in Johns Island SC.

If you would like to register a team or join a team, click here. If you can not attend the event, you can also donate to the cause at the same webiste.

Registration/Check-In will begin at 8:30 am, with the first set of games beginning at 9:00 am. This event will take place rain or shine. Local food trucks will also be onsite.