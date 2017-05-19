Person in dinosaur costume that spooked carriage horses surrenders

The person who wore an orange dinosaur costume Thursday afternoon that spooked carriage horses in the area of Church Street and Linguard Street surrendered to police this morning.

Nicole Wells, 26, of Ashley River Road, surrendered to police about 9:30 a.m. at the George Street police substation. Wells is charged with disorderly conduct and masked or disguised person. She was cited and released.

The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Church Street and Linguard Street.

The person in the dinosaur costume was walking south on the sidewalk on Church Street just ahead of the horse drawn carriage. When the carriage got to 160 Church Street, the individual in the costume stopped, stepped off the sidewalk and began making growling noises at the horses.

This spooked the horses and they began backing up. The carriage then struck an unoccupied vehicle and caused minor damage to its bumper.

The driver then lost his balance and fell off the carriage. A wheel on the carriage rolled over one of his legs resulting in him being transported to Roper Hospital with minor injuries.

None of the passengers on the carriage or the horses were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.