Motorist charged in deadly Times Square sidewalk crash

A smashed car sits on the corner of Broadway and 45th Street in New York's Times Square after driving through a crowd of pedestrians Thursday, May 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) – A man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The New York Police Department says 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police say he drove his car for three blocks in Times Square, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him. An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan was killed. Her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured, four of them critically.

It’s unclear if Rojas has a lawyer for his arraignment Friday.

Officials say he had served in the U.S. Navy but was discharged following disciplinary problems.

