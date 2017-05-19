Cottageville Elementary receives News 2 Cool School award



News 2 presents Cottageville Elementary with our Cool School award.

Cottageville Elementary in Colleton county is the News 2 Cool School of the week.

Cottageville Elementary School has Palmetto Gold and Silver awards and has won Clean School of the year for the past three years for Colleton County School District.

Healthy living initiatives keeps students on the move at Cottageville Elementary and helps them develop a taste for nutritious food.

Congratulations Cottageville Eagle!

