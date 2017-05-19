Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case

In this photo taken Jan. 5, 2011, then-New York Rep. Anthony Weiner and his wife, Huma Abedin, an aide to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are pictured after a ceremonial swearing in of the 112th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin says she is separating from husband Anthony Weiner after another sexting revelation involving the former congressman from New York. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

NEW YORK (AP) – A law enforcement official says former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of transferring obscene material to a minor.

The former congressman is expected to enter the plea Friday.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak about the plea bargain because the criminal charges had yet to be filed publicly with the court and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months. She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The investigation of his laptop led to the discovery of a cache of emails from Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to her aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s wife.

