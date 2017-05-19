5-year-old walks for help after Ohio parents overdose at home

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – A 5-year-old boy walked two blocks for help Thursday morning after his parents overdosed on heroin, leaving a 3-month-old baby strapped in a car seat.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Hill Avenue in Middletown, Ohio.

WLWT reported after the parents overdosed, the 5-year-old boy walked two blocks barefoot to his stepgrandfather’s house, knocked on the door, and said his parents were dead.

The grandfather called the police.

Police and medics found Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall lying unconscious on the floor. Johnson was immediately revived with Narcan.

After seven doses of Narcan, police said Marshall did not wake up. She was transported to an area hospital and revived.

Police said Johnson admitted to using heroin. Both Johnson and Marshall were arrested and charged with child endangering.

In a post on Facebook, the Middletown Police Department said:

This 5 year old child, a hero, saved 3 lives today. How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time? We brought the young boy and infant into the police department after the incident. He was given a badge for being so brave. The parents have been charged with Child Endangering. We are sick and tired of some people not caring about their kids enough to allow this to happen. Similar stories have popped up recently all over Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan. IT HAS TO STOP! PLEASE get help before it’s too late. Not only to save yourself, but to save your kids. Give these kids a chance by getting help. If you or someone you love has a drug problem, please seek help right now.