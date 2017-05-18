U.S. Marshals warn of jury duty scams

By Published:

The U.S. Marshals office in Charleston issued a warning about some ongoing jury duty telephone scams Thursday.

According to a news release, scammers are posing as U.S. Marshals or other law enforcement officers in phone calls.

The scammers tell would-be victims that they have missed jury duty and can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.

Other versions of the scam claim victims have failed to appear at a court hearing and must pay fines to avoid arrest.

The U.S. Marshals office says federal courts to not call prospective jurors to ask for money or personal information.

Anyone receiving one of these calls should report it.

