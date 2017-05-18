Suspect in Colleton County triple homicide denies involvement

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond was denied in a hearing for 19-year-old Kenneth Markeith Chisolm. He is charged with three counts of murder.

A family member of the victims spoke at the hearing questioning his motive.

“Half my family was taken away from me, for what? Money? Something you can’t take when you are gone,” said the family member.

Her 13-year-old brother was among the three killed. Her younger sister survived the shooting.

“My little brother was only 13, he wanted to be a neurosurgeon. He wanted to save people’s lives. My mom and dad were wonderful people. They would’ve given you anything if you would’ve just asked for it,” said the family member.

Chisolm denied involvement saying repeatedly, “I am not the guy.”

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a suspect on Thursday for the murders of three people in Ruffin.

Kenneth Markeith Chisolm, 19, has been charged with murder in the deaths of Phillip Miller, 46; Lori Miller, 52; and Vincent Miller, 13.

The incident took place on Tuesday, May 16 at 21785 Lowcountry Highway.

A 9-year-old girl was also shot. She has been treated and released from the hospital.

Kenneth Markeith Chisolm was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center and booked on his charges. He was apprehended at 6:35 p.m. on May 18 in the parking lot of the Stop & Go Convenience Store on Wichman Street.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Lt. Tyger Benton said in a statement that more marijuana than is typically needed for personal use was found in the home on U.S. 21 in Ruffin, but investigators haven’t determined if drugs were the motive for the shootings.